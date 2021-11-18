The Wilson Bulldogs are one win away from their 8th District 3 Title. Standing in their way: a team the Bulldogs have plenty of recent history with - Harrisburg.
Last season, the Cougars last minute qualification kept Wilson from reaching during the COVID-shortened season. The two prior seasons, Harrisburg beat Wilson to end their season in Districts.
All motivation, this group has not forgotten.
You can't overlook what this Wilson group has done on defense in recent weeks - last week's game vs. Central York among their best - holding Beau Pribula, one of the top QBs in the state, to just 11 points.
It all started with this Bulldogs coaching staff, all the behind the scenes film work right after games, players putting in the time, and effectively putting the game plan into motion.
Not showing their cards, this group will be ready for the Cougars offense.