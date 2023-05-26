READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn playing host in the District III-6A semifinal, and the Bulldogs get the job done. They knock off Manheim Township, 4-2 to advance to the title game.
The Bulldogs making a slight comeback in this one, trailing 2-1 in the third inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Cristo Hunsicker with the game tying RBI, 2-2.
Still in the fifth inning, Nick Fiorini hits a sac-fly to center to break the tie for the Bulldogs, 3-2. They would add an insurance run before the final out of the game to move on.
Awaiting Wilson WL on the title game next week is Cedar Cliff.