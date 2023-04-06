ELVERSON, Pa. - Thursday night was a rematch of last seasons Berks girls lacrosse title game. Wilson West Lawn avenging their loss to Twin Valley in the title game with an, 11-7 victory.
The Bulldogs getting off to a strong start in this one, building up a 5-1 lead in the first half. Alexa Kairis scoring one of her three goals during this run.
Prior to the end of the first half, the Raiders clawing their way back into this game. Two quick goals, including one from Kylie Duke to cut the deficit down, 5-3 at the break.
Second half, the Bulldogs working to keep the Raiders at arm's length. Holding on to a, 6-5 lead, Ainsley Mclain would net her third goal of the game to help keep the Bulldogs ahead.
Wilson West Lawn improves to 7-2-1, 2-0 on the season while Twin Valley falls to 4-2, 1-1.