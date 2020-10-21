READING, Pa. - The Wilson Bulldogs can win the Section I Lancaster-Lebanon League title on Friday night if they prevail over Hempfield. Even with a league title, their District tournament hopes remain in the air.
Harrisburg stands in the way of the Bulldogs for a position in the District tournament. If Harrisburg schedules and wins one more game, they will claim the final spot in the District 3-6A tournament.
Head coach Doug Dahms keeps the focus on what his team can control week in and week out. That focus right now is on another league title under their belts, and waiting to see what happens next.