READING, Pa. - Football season is upon, as teams have taken to the turf to begin their final preps for the 2022 season.
Wilson-West Lawn has a lot of fresh faces for the upcoming season, they have plenty of players who have seen some varsity time, but experience overall will factor into the Bulldogs season.
The Bulldogs have been in the Lancaster-Lebanon League for years now, making the upcoming change this season, with the addition of Berks, nothing new.
A season ago, this was a squad that finished at District III-6A runner-ups to Harrisburg. A game that this year's squad would love to make it back to.