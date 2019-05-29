Wilson WL falls in opener, rest of lacrosse slate postponed

Storms moving throughout the area have caused a change in schedule for state tournament lacrosse action.

The only game that was able to get underway prior to the weather playing a factor was Garnet Valley and Wilson West Lawn. The game was suspended and eventually called due to the weather, Garnet Valley picked up the win 13-6.

A full slate of games have been rescheduled for tomorrow across the Lehigh Valley, see below for the updated times.

Thursday at Emmaus

Saucon Valley vs. Springfield-Delco girls - 3:00pm

Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll boys - 5:15pm

Thursday at Northampton

Parkland vs. Radnor girls - 3:00pm

Emmaus vs. St. Joe's Prep boys - 5:15pm