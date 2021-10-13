READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn has scored a combined 99 points in their last two wins. The Bulldogs getting back into league play and key players returning off injury adding to the success.
The Bulldogs were 2-3 coming out of their non-conference schedule, having to battle through injury against tough teams. For Senior quarterback Brad Hoffman and running back Jadyn Jones, the adversity they faced, made this team stronger.
Getting back into Lancaster-Lebanon League play, the Bulldogs have seemed to find their stride heading into the home stretch of the season.