Quarterfinal round of the Berks County baseball tournament got underway on Thursday. Wilson West Lawn and Fleetwood punching their tickets to the semifinals next week.
The Bulldogs knocked out Oley Valley in shutout fashion, 6-0 on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs slowly built up their lead throughout the afternoon, bottom of the third Cristo Hunsicker with a sac-fly for the, 2-0 lead. Fourth inning, Mason Sensenig with an RBI line drive to right.
Awaiting Wilson WL in the semifinals is Muhlenberg after the Muhls rallied to advance.
The nightcap saw the Tigers hold off Kutztown for the, 5-2 win under the lights.
In the top of the second, Carson Brey would send a deep shot to center field scoring two runs with a triple. They would build their lead to, 5-2 heading into the fifth inning.
Bottom half of the fifth, Ryan Moser would work out of a bases loaded jam to maintain the Tiger three run lead.
Fleetwood will take on the top seed, Governor Mifflin in the semifinals next week.