Berks County basketball getting back underway with conference play following the holiday break. Wilson West Lawn and Fleetwood improving upon their impressive records to start the new year.
The Bulldogs with an impressive road win over Muhlenberg, 62-41, keeping pace with Reading atop the Berks I standings.
The Bulldogs offense proving to be too much for the Muhls down the stretch, holding a seven point lead heading into the third quarter. Aidan Melograna with a three, part of his 14, to help put the game away. Cleveland Harding tying Melograna with 14 points in the win.
Wilson sits at 8-1 after the win, 2-0 in conference play, while Muhlenberg falls to 6-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play.
Elsewhere, the Tigers renewing their rivalry with Oley Valley on Tuesday night and remaining unbeaten in the process. The Tigers hung on for a, 59-50 win over the Lynx.
The Lynx would grab their first lead of the night in the third quarter after erasing a 15-point deficit, but the Tigers would come firing back in the final quarter. Jacob Karnish with 29 points for the Tigers in the win.
Fleetwood continues rack up wins, now 9-0 for the season. Oley Valley suffers just its second loss, 7-2.