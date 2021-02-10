READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn High School holding a signing day ceremony for all of their future collegiate athletes.
The Bulldogs seeing a total of 33 senior student-athletes committing to their future institutions for academic and athletics. Of those 33 student athletes, 15 will be taking their talents to the Division One level.
The complete list of signees can be seen below.
Wilson WL Signees
Cecilia Asplen - Softball, Messiah University
Katelyn Bailey - Field Hockey, American University
Kaitlyn Bitting - Swimming, University of Miami
Sophia Boettner - Water Polo, LaSalle University
Amalia Bradburn - Swimming, Saint Francis University
Gabe Bunn - Baseball, Misericordia University
Ethan Capitano - Track & Field, Emory University
Lillian Case - Field Hockey & Lacrosse, Juniata College
Kyle Cincinnati - Baseball, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Gabrielle Cox - Acrobatics & Tumbling, Belmont Abbey College
Jailene DeJesus - Soccer, St. John's University
Zakariah Elgogari - Rugby, Kutztown University
Danny Estrada - Baseball, University of New Orleans
Devven Frey - Soccer, Millersville University
Quentin Hall - Soccer, Mount Saint Mary's University
Josh Harkless - Wrestling, Rochester Institute of Technology
Madi Herb - Field Hockey, University of Connecticut
Luke Holman - Baseball, University of Alabama
Cooper Jackson - Soccer, West Chester University
Shelby Kahn - Swimming, Penn State University
Ryan Kelly - Baseball, McDaniel College
Joe Kieffer - Lacrosse, McDaniel College
Paige Kostick - Softball, Towson University
Mason Lenart - Lacrosse, Cabrini University
Abbigael Long - Softball, Penn State Abington
James Rhoads - Baseball, Juniata College
Andrew Trayer - Baseball, University of South Carolina - Sumter
Kate Troutman - Lacrosse, Liberty University
Jack Wagner - Football, Seton Hill University
Chase Walters - Football, East Stroudsburg University
Rylee Wenzel - Swimming, Bloomsburg University
Colby Williamson - Lacrosse, Penn College of Technology
Grace Wise - Field Hockey & Lacrosse, Eastern University