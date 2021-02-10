Wilson WL 2021 signing day ceremony

READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn High School holding a signing day ceremony for all of their future collegiate athletes.

The Bulldogs seeing a total of 33 senior student-athletes committing to their future institutions for academic and athletics. Of those 33 student athletes, 15 will be taking their talents to the Division One level. 

The complete list of signees can be seen below. 

Wilson WL Signees

Cecilia Asplen - Softball, Messiah University

Katelyn Bailey - Field Hockey, American University

Kaitlyn Bitting - Swimming, University of Miami

Sophia Boettner - Water Polo, LaSalle University

Amalia Bradburn - Swimming, Saint Francis University

Gabe Bunn - Baseball, Misericordia University

Ethan Capitano - Track & Field, Emory University

Lillian Case - Field Hockey & Lacrosse, Juniata College

Kyle Cincinnati - Baseball, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Gabrielle Cox - Acrobatics & Tumbling, Belmont Abbey College

Jailene DeJesus - Soccer, St. John's University

Zakariah Elgogari - Rugby, Kutztown University

Danny Estrada - Baseball, University of New Orleans

Devven Frey - Soccer, Millersville University

Quentin Hall - Soccer, Mount Saint Mary's University

Josh Harkless - Wrestling, Rochester Institute of Technology

Madi Herb - Field Hockey, University of Connecticut

Luke Holman - Baseball, University of Alabama

Cooper Jackson - Soccer, West Chester University

Shelby Kahn - Swimming, Penn State University

Ryan Kelly - Baseball, McDaniel College

Joe Kieffer - Lacrosse, McDaniel College

Paige Kostick - Softball, Towson University

Mason Lenart - Lacrosse, Cabrini University

Abbigael Long - Softball, Penn State Abington

James Rhoads - Baseball, Juniata College

Andrew Trayer - Baseball, University of South Carolina - Sumter

Kate Troutman - Lacrosse, Liberty University

Jack Wagner - Football, Seton Hill University

Chase Walters - Football, East Stroudsburg University

Rylee Wenzel - Swimming, Bloomsburg University

Colby Williamson - Lacrosse, Penn College of Technology

Grace Wise - Field Hockey & Lacrosse, Eastern University