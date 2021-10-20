READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn finds themselves one win away from at least a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League title.
The Bulldogs have been on quite the roll recently, with another big win last Friday over Cedar Crest. Junior, Cameron Jones had plenty to do with the Bulldogs most recent win.
Those big plays from Jones and others in all phases of the game will be needed this week against Hempfield. The term "Championship Week" has been echoed throughout practices this week, the Bulldogs are ready to attack as a team.