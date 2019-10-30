BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - District III title games are now set following Wednesday's action on the field in the 3A, 2A, and 1A semifinal matches.
Wilson West Lawn took on Hershey for the final spot in the AAA title game this weekend. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first half, tacked on an insurance run in the second half to advance, 2-1. Lower Dauphin awaits the in the championship.
Twin Valley matched up against Palmyra in the AA bracket. The Raiders fell behind early and couldn't get the offense going all game. Palmyra tops the Raiders 2-0 to advance to the AA title game.
In the A bracket, Oley Valley, winners of 20 games, took on Bishop McDevitt. The Lynx jumped all over McDevitt for an 8-0 win to advance to the title game against Greenwood. To top it off, senior Sophia Gladieux scored five goals to become the fifth high school field hockey player ever to score 200 career goals.