BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Berks and PAC cross conference matchup on the diamond between Wilson West Lawn and Boyertown. The visiting Bulldogs hanging on for the, 7-5 win over the Bears.
Both teams pitching holding each other in check until the fifth inning, and it would be the Bulldogs opening the scoring. Tommy Hunsicker and Tyler Wentzel helping to build a, 5-0 lead after the top of the fifth.
The Bears not going away quietly, Pat McNeil helping to lead his squad back to tie things up at five in the sixth inning.
Seventh inning, Nick Fiorini hits a sac-fly giving the Bulldogs the lead back. They would add one more in the win.