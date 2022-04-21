READING, Pa. - Senior night for Wilson-West Lawn boys lacrosse, and they would not disappoint. The Bulldogs edging past Exeter in a defensive struggle, 4-3.
The Bulldog's had to come from behind in order to pick up the win on Senior Night. Seamus Breslin netting two of the three goals in the third quarter for the Bulldogs, helping to grab the lead and never look back.
Wilson-WL improves to 5-0 in conference with their eighth win in a row. Exeter sits at 4-2 in conference, sandwiched between them, Governor Mifflin at 5-1.