SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn hit the road to Governor Mifflin on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs went back home with a win. It was a shutout for the Bulldogs over the Mustangs, 4-0.
With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Laura Crocona would break the scoreless tie. Ensuing quarter, with 15 seconds left in the half Mallory Sauppee would double up the Bulldogs lead 2-0.
Wasting no time adding to their lead in the second half, Cameran Huyett gets it off the corner and makes a move before beating the goaltender for the 3-0 lead.
Wilson West Lawn improves to 3-2, 1-0 in Berks I while Governor Mifflin falls to 3-3, 0-1 in Berks I.
Berks County girls soccer on the pitch Tuesday night. Fleetwood and Wyomissing improving upon their records with wins. Both programs rolling along on their home turfs.