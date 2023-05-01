READING, Pa. - Battle for seeding still going on in the BCIAA, Wilson West Lawn one of those teams heading into the week. The Bulldogs helping their cause on Monday night with a, 16-7 win at Muhlenberg.
The Bulldogs coming out firing in the first inning, Caitin Figarola with a two-run double, part of a seven-run inning to start the game. The Muhls wouldn't go quietly though, clawing back into the game.
Bottom of the second, 7-3 at this point when Erin Smith rips an RBI single to cut the deficit to three. Next batter, Kaylee Jablonski with another RBI single to make it a two-run game.
The Bulldogs would respond in the top of the third, Tatum Werley drives in one of her three runs on the day. They would continue to roll from there in the win.
Wilson picks up its 11th win of the season.