READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn fell in the quarterfinals of the District III tournament. From there, the Bulldogs battled their way into the upcoming PIAA tournament.
Having to battle through the consolation bracket, the Bulldogs will hit the road for their PIAA opener out to the western part of the state - Pittsburgh Central Catholic awaiting the Bulldogs.
Making it out of the consolation bracket, the Bulldogs found themselves in plenty of tight battles. Those hard fought contests something they have looked to as motivation to pull off the upset.
Tipoff is set for Saturday at Gateway High School in Monroeville.