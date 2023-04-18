A pair of key showdowns on the lacrosse field took place Tuesday in Berks County. Wilson West Lawn claiming sole possession of first place, while Twin Valley jumped into a second place tie.
At Wilson WL, the Bulldogs cruised past Exeter to claim the top spot in the league, 14-2. The Eagles suffering their first loss in league play in a rematch of the county championship from last season.
For the Bulldogs, Carter Brensinger doing some heavy lifting in the win recording three goals and three assists. The Bulldogs built up a, 7-0 lead heading into halftime.
Second half, the Eagles try to claw back, Ty Yonas scored twice, his second a milestone goal the 200th of his career.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Raiders went on the road and outpaced Wyomissing down the stretch for the, 11-8 win. That win combined with the Exeter loss put the Raiders into a second place tie.
The Raiders and Spartans would be locked into a back and forth affair through the first half. Drew Hyde would tie things up right before the half for the Spartans, one of his five goals on the day.
Under 30 seconds left in the half though, the Raiders with a response, Cooper Glass breaks the tie. They would grab hold of the lead and never look back in the second half.
Twin Valley improves to, 4-1 in the league.