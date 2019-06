ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bash at the Beach wrapped Sunday afternoon with all three championship games being played across the Large, small, and girl's divisions.

In the boy's division Wilson West Lawn took down Easton in the large division 58-45, and Salisbury came away with the small division crown beating Palmerton 46-41.

Jim Thorpe and Dunmore played for the girl's title, with the Olympians coming away with the title 44-38.