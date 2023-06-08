READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn finally hit the turf for in its PIAA-3A opening round matchup with Conestoga. The Pioneers playing spoiler on the Bulldogs home field, 17-7.
With 11:30 left in the first half, the Bulldogs would finally break through after trailing by four. Alexa Kyress gets the scoring going for the home side off a reset.
The Pioneers proving to be too much the rest of the way after that as the Bulldogs struggled to keep pace offensively. The defending state champs take one step closer to defending their title.