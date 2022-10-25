District III girls volleyball tournament tipped off on Tuesday night. The BCIAA champs, Wilson West Lawn advancing to the next round, while Berks Catholic saw their season come to an end.
The Bulldogs knocked off South Western in three straight sets. A close first two sets, the Bulldogs wasted no time in the third, rolling to a 25-9 win.
Next up for the Bulldogs, the three-seed, Elizabethtown on Thursday night on the road.
Elsewhere in the District, at the 3A level, the Saints fell in five sets to Manheim Central.
Both teams trading blows set after set, ultimately, the Saints dropped the fifth and final set. Their ride toward a District title comes to an end