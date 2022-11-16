Field hockey semifinals hitting the turf on Wednesday night, Wilson West Lawn and Wyoming earning their spots in the PIAA title games on Saturday.
The Bulldogs squaring off with Emmaus in a rematch of the 2019 PIAA semifinal, and just like that day the Bulldogs pull off the upset, 2-1.
The Green Hornets were the first to strike, Ava Zerfass with an early second quarter goal for the, 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal the Green Hornets would score on the night.
Grace Chisholm got the Bulldogs on the board first to tie things up in the third quarter. Then, with four seconds left, Caroline Horace knocks the game winner home for the Bulldogs.
Lower Dauphin awaits in a rematch of the District III title game, one in which Lower Dauphin won. The game will be played at Cumberland Valley High School.
In the 1A bracket, the Lynx falling short to Wyoming, 3-2 ending their fine season in the semifinals.
The Lynx having to comeback twice in this one, Lauren Habakus equalizing in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Taylor Vaccaro who tied things up for the Lynx.
Wyoming winning this one on a penalty stroke they were awarded as time expired in regulation. The ensuing goal prevents overtime and sends Wyoming on to the PIAA title game.