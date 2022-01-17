READING, Pa. - Wilson won nine of 11 contested bouts to cruise to a 46-18 Berks I victory over Exeter.
Henry Flite and Blaise Eidle registered pins at 145 and 152, respectively, as the Bulldogs won the first five weight classes and built a 25-0 lead.
Nicholas Nettleton and John Miller responded with falls at 160 and 189 for the Eagles to cut the deficit to 28-12, but Wilson put the match out of reach with back-to-back pins at 215 and 285.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 and 3-0 atop Berks I while Exeter slipped into a second place tie with Gov. Mifflin one game back in the standings.