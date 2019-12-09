READING, Pa. - Last season the Wilson wrestling program got to the top of the podium. The Bulldogs won the Berks title, but fell in districts, leaving unfinished business for this winter.
This year's team features some key returners from last year's squad as well as several newcomers ready to make an immediate impact.
The squad opened up its 2019-20 campaign at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Tournament this past week and two grapplers advanced to the quarterfinals with one of the two reaching the semifinal round. As a team, Wilson finished 16th in the team standings.