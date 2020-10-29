Wilson and Wyomissing prevailed in BCIAA girls' soccer semifinals. The Bulldogs bested Conrad Weiser 4-1 as the Spartans edged Daniel Boone 4-2.
Natalee Vicari netted two goals to help Wilson win. Macy McDonough and Elizabeth Estrada also scored for the Bulldogs.
Wyomissing scored three unanswered goals to help secure the semifinal victory. Hannah Hurleman and Isabel Marshall were among the goal scorers for the Spartans.
Wilson and Wyomissing are set to face off on Saturday for the county title. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.
Click here to view the updated brackets.