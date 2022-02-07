An exciting night of girls basketball as playoff positions are being solidified in some key Berks I and Berks III clashes.
Berks Catholic, a perfect 11-0 heading into the regular season finale at Wilson. The Bulldogs are in a dogfight with Governor Mifflin for the No. 2 spot in Berks I.
The Saints led by two in the final seconds and Amiyah Nguyen forced overtime on a shot just before the buzzer. Nguyen, who only tallied six points on the night, had another key drive in the extra session to spark Wilson to a 38-36 win over Berks Catholic.
Isis Dojan led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Meanwhile Wyomissing also neck-and-neck with Fleetwood in Berks III but could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win on Monday coupled with a loss by the Tigers.
The Spartans kept up their end of the bargain with a 51-23 win over Hamburg and got the help they needed as Schuylkill Valley held off Fleetwood 50-42.