BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Rivalry night on the pitch across Berks county on Wednesday. Wilson getting the better of their hosts Governor Mifflin, while Wyomissing picked up the home win over Berks Catholic.
The Lady Bulldogs and Mustangs found themselves in a scoreless tie at the end of full time. Late in the overtime period it was Elizabeth Estrada for Wilson netting the game winner with only 2:20 left.
Wilson remains undefeated through six games this season, and grabs sole possession of first in Berks 1.
Wyomissing playing host to their rival Berks Catholic, and the Spartans would take care of business 3-1. Abby Doyle netted two goals for the Spartans and Isabel Marshall scored the third in the win.
Wyomissing keeping their undefeated mark going with the win over the Saints.