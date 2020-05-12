READING, Pa. - The Wilson boys' basketball team earned some hardware during the 2019-20 season, and a few continued to do so after the season was over. The Bulldogs' head coach Matt Coldren was named the 6A Coach of the Year while junior standout Stevie Mitchell was picked for the 6A first-team all-state squad.
Additionally, Mitchell is a finalist for Mr. PA Basketball, which voting is underway for now.
Both Coldren and Mitchell touted the team's efforts this past season. The program won the county and district titles. They also were in the state playoffs when the tournament was suspended and subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a great honor for our program," Coldren said of his coach of year award. "There's no way I'm coach of the year without having great players, a great season and I have fantastic assistant coaches to work with. It's a nice award for our whole program."
Wilson finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 28-1 record, the best mark in the state.
"Like coach said - his coach of the year was a team accomplishment," Mitchell said. "I feel that my selection was a team accomplishment too. Without them, I wouldn't be able to score, I wouldn't be able to play defense. Without them, we wouldn't have won. If you don't win, no one's going to see you. So, I feel like it was definitely a team accomplishment."