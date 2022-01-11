Some of the top talent in Berks taking to the court on Tuesday night. History made at Wilson-West Lawn and Muhlenberg continues to roll in league play.
The red hot Berks Catholic Saints traveling to Wilson-West Lawn, Bulldogs head coach notching his place in the history books. Matt Coldren sets a new program record for wins with 363, overtaking Reggie Weiss.
The Bulldogs, not only leading their coach to the record books, but pick up a huge win over the Saints, 51-48. Cam Jones led the Bulldogs in scoring with 21, Ryan Koch led all scorers with 27 for the Saints.
Wilson improves their record to 6-4, while the Saints suffer their second loss of the season, and sit at 8-2.
Elsewhere, the Muhls notch their ninth win of the season with a 64-57 win over Conrad Weiser.
A closely contested game throughout, surprisingly to the Muhls. The Scouts going toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Berks this season. The Muhls now sit at 9-2, 3-1 in league play.