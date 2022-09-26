LEESPORT, PA. - The Berks Girls Golf Championship took to the course at Willow Hollow on Monday afternoon with 2020 champion Kayla Maletto and reigning champ Emilie Barkley grouped together in the lead foursome.
Wilson's Maletto had a strong return to the Berks Tournament after missing last season, shooting a 4-over 74.
Maletto's teammate Kyla Quimby and Oley Valley's Heidi Wegscheider both shot 85 with the pair returning to the course to determine second place. Wegscheider prevailed to take home the silver medal.