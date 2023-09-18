Wilson's Madyx Gruber had three touchdown receptions in the Bulldogs 38-14 victory over Reading, but he may never have one as jaw-dropping as the second one - a one-handed, 18-yard grab from quarterback Tom Hunsicker.
It was a catch that would make OBJ proud as he put the hosts in front 24-0 at Gurski Stadium. More than 50-percent of the fan votes went to Gruber finishing ahead of worthy contenders Jareel Calhoun (ACC), Trey Tremba (Parkland) and D.J. Ballinger (Methacton).
