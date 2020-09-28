LEESPORT, Pa. - Kayla Maletto of Wilson won the BCIAA girls' golf individual championship on Monday at Willow Hollow Golf Course. The freshman shot an even-par 70 to claim the title.
Spots in the District 3 championship tournament were also up for grabs in Monday's competition. In addition to Maletto, Claire Hill (Wilson), Olivia Burrus (Conrad Weiser), Heidi Wegscheider (Oley Valley), Andria Addis (Governor Mifflin), Emilee Barkley (Kutztown), Autumn Wolf (Oley Valley), Camryn Brown (Governor Mifflin), and Jessica Howard (Oley Valley) also qualified for districts.