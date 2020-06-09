READING, Pa. - Wilson basketball standout Stevie Mitchell announced his top seven college choices as he dwindles down the schools he is considering. The Bulldog has fielded several Division I scholarship offers over the last several months.
Mitchell made his final selections known via a social media post on Monday evening.
Top *7 pic.twitter.com/Uld1xcJF7o— Stevie Mitchell (@StevieM259) June 9, 2020
Mitchell narrowed it down to Stanford, Villanova, Georgia Tech, Temple, St. Joseph's, Miami, and Marquette.
The rising senior led the Bulldogs to a 28-1 record, a Berks title, and a District 3 championship as well as an appearance in the PIAA tournament a year ago.