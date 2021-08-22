EASTON, Pa. - Wilson's offense has plenty of firepower entering the 2021 season.
Cayden Stem returns under center, bringing plenty of experience to the quarterback position for the Warriors. Stem will have no shortage of weapons on to get the ball too.
Damon Simpson is one of those weapons, bringing a lot of speed to the wide receiving group. Simpson is looking forward to the upcoming season with his quarterback that he has played with for many seasons.
The Warriors offense will look to cause some problems in the Colonial/Schuylkill League this season.