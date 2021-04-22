READING, Pa. - Wilson has just one loss on the season heading into their showdown with undefeated Muhlenberg on Friday night. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a seven game win streak, and during a grueling stretch of the season.
The Bulldogs current stretch included, and includes Daniel Boone, Exeter, Twin Valley, and Governor Mifflin on top of Friday nights game at Muhlenberg.
Wilson's lone loss came against Hazelton, and it's been a blessing in disguise. Senior Danny Estrada commented on the knock to the teams confidence, and letting them know that their is still work to be done with their game.
The Bulldogs will be expecting and ready for Muhlenberg's best effort, as the Muhls will look to remain unbeaten. First pitch is slated for 7PM in Laureldale.