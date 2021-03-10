READING, Pa. - The defending District III-6A champs, Wilson are hoping to retain that title by weeks end. The Bulldogs are accustomed to what it takes to win this time of year.
In order to get to the title game, one-loss Central Dauphin stands in their way. Both the teams with one thing in common heading into Wednesday nights showdown, their lone-losses come against Reading.
The Rams pose a scoring threat and have a bit of a height advantage in this matchup. Richard Wah commented on not letting the height advantage threaten them, and for the Bulldogs to just play their game.
Wilson does an edge in experience heading into their District semifinal appearance. Senior Chris Vazquez touched upon the coaching staff and the level of preparedness they make sure the team stays at week in and week out.
The Bulldogs will look to use that experience to their advantage en route to another District title game.