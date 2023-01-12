BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Southern Lehigh hit the road taking aim at their second straight big win in Colonial League play. Notre Dame would have other plans for the Spartans, 63-51 winners.
The Crusaders wasting no time in this one, jumping out to a big lead over the Spartans in the early going.
That strong start was met by a Spartan come back in the third quarter, getting within three possessions. Right before the buzzer, Zach Rodgers put the Crusaders back up nine and flipped the momentum back.
Notre Dame improves to 10-3, Southern Lehigh takes a step back to 8-3.