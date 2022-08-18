EASTON, Pa. - Easton lost a bulk of their 2021, 23 seniors in all from a 6-4 squad that gave the EPC fits all season. One of those seniors, three-year starting quarterback, Cole Transue.
Head coach Jeff Braido has been very pleased with the offseason work his young Red Rovers squad has put in. Braido seeing the hard work pay off with the younger talent step up and fight for the open spots in the lineup.
Up front, the Red Rovers will still be strong, and ready for any test that comes their way.
With a tough stretch out of the gates, Easton will know a lot about themselves in the first few weeks.