CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley gets swept in Charlotte, with a, 4-1 loss on Wednesday night after coming up short on Tuesday to the Checkers.
The lone Phantoms goal came in the final minutes of the first period, Zayde Wisdom netting the equalizer. The game tying goal was Wisdom's third of the season.
Second period, the Checkers would put this one away scoring three goals within eight minutes to grab the, 4-1 lead. They would hold on from their for the win.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Saturday to host rival, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.