READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball team hasn't played a game since early December. Their next game isn't until after the New Year.
The Golden Wolves are off to a strong start this season, holding a 7-4 record overall, 2-1 in conference play. Once they get back on the court, they'll be hoping to make a run at a conference title.
During this lull in game action for the Golden Wolves, they have been in the gym regularly. Keeping their minds right, and skill sets sharp for when they hit the court on January 3rd.