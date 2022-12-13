READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic boys basketball program is one of seven unbeaten teams in the BCIAA early on this season. The Saints having won both of their games.
This is a program that is rarely without standouts on the court year in and year out. For Snip Esterly, he has a plethora of at depth all over the court this season.
That depth has this group feeling like they have what it will take to make a deep run into the playoffs. Prior to all of that, Twin Valley is next up later this week for the Saints.