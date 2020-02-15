ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hartford Wolf Pack prevailed 4-3 in a shootout over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms picked up a standings point, but fell short of earning the win on their home ice.
Andy Welinski, Cal O'Reilly, and Morgan Frost scored in the contest for Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms out shot the Wolf Pack 32-27 in the game.
The Phantoms led 3-2 midway through the third period when the Wolf Pack scored the equalizer, which eventually sent the game into overtime.
The Phantoms end a busy weekend on Sunday when they visit the rival Hershey Bears. The game is set for a 5 p.m. start.