HARRISBURG, Pa. - High school student-athletes in Pennsylvania are expected to get some guidance in the coming days about returning to playing sports. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said that the PIAA guidelines for high school athletics should be released by Wednesday of this week.
PIAA teams have been prohibited from playing or working out together since March 13, when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread across the U.S.
The entire state of Pennsylvania is at least in the yellow phase of Wolf's phased re-opening plan, with several counties in the green, less-restrictive phase. Over the last few weeks, PIAA officials have hoped for a July 1 return for sanctioned, organized activities.
High school sports may be returning sooner than that fall sports season, however, as a local high school baseball tournament is set for August. Event organizers hope to have a regional tournament that will include 32 teams from the greater Lehigh Valley area to compete in a multi-day tournament, using pool play. According to organizers, guidance from Governor Wolf will help determine the details of the event.