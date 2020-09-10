Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stated during a press conference on Thursday that he plans to veto the recently passed HB-2787, which allows individual school district to decide gathering limits for their athletic events. Districts would still following guidance from health officials.
The bill was passed by Pennsylvania's house and senate this past week and will next head to the governor's desk. The state's General Assembly could override Governor Wolf's veto, if they get enough votes.
Currently, school districts can allow spectators at events, but they are to be included in the mandated limits of 25 persons indoors and 250 for outdoor gatherings. Among those counted are players and officials.
That was a change from Governor Wolf from earlier this pre-season when spectators were not allowed at all at sporting events.
Opening day of the 2020 PIAA football season is set for Friday, where many games across Pennsylvania will be played without fans or with a very limited amount of spectators. Multiple teams from the Lehigh Valley area will open their seasons on Friday with more starting their 2020 campaigns in the coming weeks.