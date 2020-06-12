The 2020 Women's Comeback Classic tennis tournament began on Friday with the first day of competition.
The first group of competition on Friday morning featured college players as well as top players from the high school level. West Chester graduate Maddy Shaak finished undefeated through the first group after she defeated Caroline Corcoran and Alex Pancu, the three-time Berks champion.
The weekend tennis event is part of a busy month of June for tennis events in Berks County with the Comeback Classic series set to continue over the coming weeks.