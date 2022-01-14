BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh hostin Columbia in their third of four straight duals at home. The Mountain Hawks improving to 3-0 in that span with a 20-16 win.
The Mountain Hawks winning the first bout of the night, but then the Lions took charge and grabbed a 10-3 lead.
Lehigh made an early push with Josh Humphreys, the eighth ranked 157 pounder in the country. He gets the decision, 12-9 to get the Mountain Hawks within two points, 10-8.
The last bout decided it all, Jordan Wood, the seventh ranked wrestler in the country, with the clutch pin to secure the win for the Mountain Hawks.
This four dual home stand ends Saturday afternoon when Navy comes to town.