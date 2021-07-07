ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Worcester Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-2 in the series opener at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Lehigh Valley to 23-32 this season as the Triple-A club of the Philadelphia Phillies is now 3-10 this season against the WooSox.
The game was paused in the third frame and due to a rain delay. Following a one hour and 17-minute delay, it resumed.
The wet weather didn't affect Worcester's offense as the visitors logged 12 hits in the victory. The WooSox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but the IronPigs cut that to 4-2 in the bottom of the third frame.
Worcester responded to score three runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-2 advantage and they would hold on for the road win.
Christopher Sanchez suffered the loss for Lehigh Valley. He pitched three innings and allowed four total runs on five hits.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.