The Worcester Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Tuesday night at Polar Park. Both Andrew Knapp and Luke Williams began rehab assignments with the Pigs on Tuesday.
Knapp started behind the plate and hit leadoff, but went 0-2 with a walk.
Additionally, Colton Eastman made his Triple-A debut as he started for Lehigh Valley on the mound. Eastman allowed three runs over 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The game was back-and-forth with the Pigs taking a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning and then re-took the lead 4-3 in the sixth frame. The difference was a two-run home run by Chad De La Guerra of Worcester in the seventh.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.