ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Worcester Red Sox recorded 13 hits as they rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The game began after a 30 minute rain delay.
The IronPigs (24-33) were 1-11 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Nick Maton responded with a solo home run.
Chase Anderson started for Lehigh Valley on the mound and suffered the loss. He pitched three innings where he allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out six batters.
The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.