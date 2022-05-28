ALLENTOWN - Worcester pushed across a pair of runs in extra innings of a scoreless game to emerge with a 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park.
A combined eight pitchers had put up nothing but zeroes through the first nine innings. The Red Sox were able to load the bases in the 10th and Connor Wong and Ryan Fitzgerald each delivered RBI singles. Kaleb Ort pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th to earn his sixth save.
The IronPigs (25-22) had seven singles on the evening with Austin Wynns and Yairo Munoz each collecting a pair. Ricardo Sanchez started the game for Lehigh Valley and threw five scoreless innings.
The two teams will play the final game of the six-game series on Sunday evening.